WhatsApp ends support for Android below 6.0 September 8 2026
Technology
Heads up: WhatsApp is dropping support for older Android phones (anything below Android 6.0) starting September 8, 2026.
This update is all about making the app faster and more secure as new features roll out.
WhatsApp users in listed regions affected
If you're in India, Brazil, Pakistan, Southeast Asia, or Africa (and still using an older phone), you'll need to upgrade to keep chatting on WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business after the deadline.
Good news for iPhone users: devices running iOS 15.1 or higher are still in the clear.