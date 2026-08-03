WhatsApp flags accounts 'under review' across India and beyond
Technology
On Monday evening, many WhatsApp users in India and beyond got a surprise message: their accounts were "under review," with no warning.
The app said it was checking activity and device information to make sure everything followed its rules, and pointed users to security guidelines.
This left many confused, especially since some rely on WhatsApp for work.
WhatsApp pledges fixes, users seek transparency
WhatsApp says it is committed to user safety and admits mistakes can happen, promising fast resolutions for those affected.
Still, people took to social media asking why their accounts were flagged without explanation. One user shared, "My work depends on WhatsApp. Please help."
Many are now calling for more transparency from the platform so this does not happen again.