WhatsApp is testing new filters for sorting shared media in chats
Technology
WhatsApp is trying out a handy new feature on its Android app that lets you quickly filter photos, videos, documents, links, and even stickers in your chats.
The update is currently rolling out to select users through the WhatsApp Beta program, making it way easier to find exactly what you're looking for in busy conversations.
How to access the new filters
Right now, these new filters are only showing up for people using WhatsApp Beta for Android (version 2.25.31.10) via the Google Play Beta program.
Not everyone will see them immediately since Meta is rolling this out in phases—but it's all part of their push to help users manage their shared content more smoothly.