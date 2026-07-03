WhatsApp lets iPad users set up standalone accounts without phones
Big news for iPad fans: WhatsApp now allows you to set up your account right on your iPad, no phone is needed.
Before this update, iPads could only run WhatsApp in companion mode, which meant linking to a phone and missing out on features like live location sharing and full broadcast lists.
Now, you get the complete WhatsApp experience as a standalone device.
Phone-style verification, passkey or companion
The new setup is just like on your phone: enter your country code, phone number, and the six-digit verification code.
If you have got a passkey-secured account, you can use that for quicker access.
Prefer keeping your phone as the main device? You can still stick with companion mode if that's easier for you.
iPadOS version 26.25.74 removes 14-day logouts
This feature comes with WhatsApp version 26.25.74 for iPadOS and will reach more users over the next few weeks.
No more restrictions or automatic logouts after 14 days. Your iPad is now fully ready for WhatsApp.