WhatsApp now lets you share motion photos in chats, groups

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for Android , version 2.25.22.29, via the Google Play Beta Program. The update introduces the ability to share motion photos in chats, groups, and channels. However, this feature is only available to select beta testers at present and will be rolled out to more users over the coming weeks.

Feature details Similar to Apple's Live Photos The motion photo sharing feature allows users to send pictures that capture a few seconds of movement and sound, much like Apple's Live Photos. The idea is to enhance the media-sharing experience by letting users share more immersive memories beyond just still images. This capability is already available on a range of Android devices, including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones.

Usage guide How to send a motion photo When a motion photo is selected from the gallery, users can send it in dynamic mode, keeping the movement and sound of the original video. This way, the recipient gets to experience the moment as it was captured. However, if they do not want to share the motion version, they can convert it into a static pic directly from the drawing editor.