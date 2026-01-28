WhatsApp pushes back on privacy lawsuit, says your chats are still safe Technology Jan 28, 2026

WhatsApp is facing a lawsuit from users in Brazil, South Africa, India, and Australia who claim Meta staff can access private messages.

WhatsApp strongly denies this, saying the suit "has no merit and is a distraction peddled by the same law firm defending NSO group," and alleging the law firm that represents NSO is behind the suit.

WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart reassured users: "For a decade, WhatsApp has protected messages with end-to-end encryption so that no one else can read them."