WhatsApp pushes back on privacy lawsuit, says your chats are still safe
WhatsApp is facing a lawsuit from users in Brazil, South Africa, India, and Australia who claim Meta staff can access private messages.
WhatsApp strongly denies this, saying the suit "has no merit and is a distraction peddled by the same law firm defending NSO group," and alleging the law firm that represents NSO is behind the suit.
WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart reassured users: "For a decade, WhatsApp has protected messages with end-to-end encryption so that no one else can read them."
What else is going on?
NSO Group isn't the one bringing the suit—it's also in trouble itself.
A US judge ordered NSO to pay $4 million in damages to Meta for targeting its users with spyware.
The company has been blacklisted by the US since 2021 for "malicious cyber activities."
Despite all this legal drama, WhatsApp insists it's committed to keeping your chats private and secure.