WhatsApp releases iPhone update 26.19.75 revamping media sharing menu
WhatsApp just dropped an update (version 26.19.75) for iPhone users, giving the media sharing menu a much-needed makeover.
Now, it's simpler to find and send your recent photos or videos right from the chat: no more endless scrolling or digging through folders.
The update is rolling out to more users soon.
Attachment menu adds previewable 4-by-4 grid
There's a handy Recent section in the attachment menu now, showing your latest photos and videos in a neat 4-by-4 grid under options like Documents and Polls.
You can preview everything without leaving your chat, quickly edit with WhatsApp's drawing tool if you want, and keep your conversation in view the whole time.
The new look also fits right in with Apple's design style, so sharing stuff on WhatsApp feels even smoother on your iPhone.