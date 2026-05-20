WhatsApp releases iPhone update 26.19.75 revamping media sharing menu

Attachment menu adds previewable 4-by-4 grid

There's a handy Recent section in the attachment menu now, showing your latest photos and videos in a neat 4-by-4 grid under options like Documents and Polls.

You can preview everything without leaving your chat, quickly edit with WhatsApp's drawing tool if you want, and keep your conversation in view the whole time.

The new look also fits right in with Apple's design style, so sharing stuff on WhatsApp feels even smoother on your iPhone.