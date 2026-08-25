WhatsApp replaces 6-digit 2-step pins with full passwords allowing symbols
Technology
WhatsApp is stepping up its security game: instead of those old six-digit PINs for two-step verification, you'll now set a full password.
You can use letters, numbers, and even special characters like @ or $, making it way tougher for anyone to break in.
Android shows caller country and groups
Android users are also getting a handy update: now, when you get calls from unknown numbers, WhatsApp will show details like the caller's country and if you share any groups.
This all comes as WhatsApp celebrates hitting 1 billion passkey users, showing they're serious about keeping things safe and user-friendly.