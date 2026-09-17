WhatsApp reportedly adds search shortcut in chats for iPhone
Technology
WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a handy search shortcut for iPhone users, letting you find old messages in chats and channels without all the extra taps.
Now, when you scroll up in a conversation, a search shortcut pops up right below the chat navigation: no need to dig through menus or info screens.
WhatsApp shortcut hides, limited iOS rollout
The shortcut disappears once you scroll back down to the latest messages, so it stays out of your way until you actually need it.
Right now, only a limited group with WhatsApp Messenger version 26.36.74 on iOS can use this feature, but it is currently available to some users and could reach more accounts in the coming weeks.