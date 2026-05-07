WhatsApp rolls out business AI in India, Brazil and Cambodia

WhatsApp Business AI offers customizable replies

Business AI customizes answers using each merchant's chat history and product catalog, so responses about things like pricing or shipping feel personal.

Businesses can tweak what the AI says or handle sensitive questions themselves.

Meta India's Ravi Garg shared that early results are strong: one Indian gifting brand saw sales jump 40% thanks to the tool.

Plus, WhatsApp plans to add UPI payments right inside chats soon, making shopping even smoother.