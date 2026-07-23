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Home / News / Technology News / WhatsApp's latest feature drop adds direct iPad sign-ups
WhatsApp's latest feature drop adds direct iPad sign-ups
PDF files can now be viewed and annotated

WhatsApp's latest feature drop adds direct iPad sign-ups

By Mudit Dube
Jul 23, 2026
10:45 am
What's the story

WhatsApp has announced a range of new features to enhance its cross-device experience. The update includes direct account registration on iPads, a revamped interface for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in PDF viewing and annotation on desktop/web, and the ability to share music from streaming services to WhatsApp Status. The new features are part of Meta's broader plan to make WhatsApp a comprehensive cross-device communication platform.

User convenience

Direct account registration on iPads

The latest update lets users create and register a WhatsApp account directly on their iPads.

This is a major change from the previous requirement of linking the iPad app with an existing WhatsApp account on a smartphone.

Now, users can set up their accounts directly from the iPad app without having to pair it with another device first.

In-car integration

Enhanced experience for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

WhatsApp has also improved its interface for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The updated experience lets users listen to and reply to messages hands-free, make WhatsApp calls, view call history, and access favorite contacts directly from their vehicle's infotainment screen.

These changes are aimed at making WhatsApp usage while driving easier through supported in-car systems.

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Document handling

Built-in PDF viewing and annotation on desktop/web

The latest update also brings the ability to open PDF files directly within WhatsApp Web and Desktop, without having to download them first.

It also includes basic editing tools like highlighting and annotations, powered by Adobe Acrobat.

This feature makes document handling on the platform much more efficient for users who frequently share or receive PDFs through WhatsApp.

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Streaming integration

Sharing songs from streaming services to WhatsApp Status

WhatsApp has also added support for sharing songs directly from Apple Music and Spotify to WhatsApp Status.

This way, users can share the music they're listening to with their contacts through Status updates without leaving the streaming apps.

The feature is designed to let users express themselves and make their status more unique by sharing their current musical tastes with others.

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