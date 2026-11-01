WhatsApp says AI and bot chats lack same end-to-end encryption
Technology
WhatsApp just let everyone know that chats with its AI assistant or other bots don't get the same end-to-end encryption as your personal conversations.
So, while your messages with friends and family stay totally private, anything you say to Meta AI or third-party agents isn't locked down in the same way.
Meta may use AI chat data
Meta AI can't peek into your personal chats: they're only visible to you and whoever you're talking to.
But if you start chatting with an AI, those messages might be used by Meta to improve its tech.
WhatsApp suggests not sharing sensitive information with any bots and reminds users that sometimes AI responses can be off or even a bit weird since the technology's still learning.