WhatsApp screen-sharing feature is being misused by scammers

WhatsApp's screen-sharing feature, launched recently, is being misused by scammers worldwide to steal OTPs, passwords, and money. Cases have popped up in India, Hong Kong, Brazil, and the UK—so it's not just a local problem.

How the scam works Scammers call on WhatsApp pretending to be bank staff with urgent warnings about your account.

They'll ask you to share your screen or install remote access apps like AnyDesk or TeamViewer.

Once they're in, they can see your banking info and OTPs—and sometimes even trick you into sending money or installing malware.

One victim lost $700,000 One victim in Hong Kong lost $700,000 after sharing their screen.

It's a harsh reminder that these scams can hit hard and fast.