WhatsApp's 'Liquid Glass' redesign rolling out to more iOS users
What's the story
After months of limited testing, WhatsApp has started rolling out its Liquid Glass redesign to more users. The new look was first introduced in October last year as a small-scale experiment on the app's bottom navigation bar and some elements of the Chats tab interface. Since then, Meta has been working on adapting this design for other UI elements like voice message player, in-chat interface, message reactions, and context menus.
Rollout details
New design visible in bottom navigation bar, main chats screen
Recently, several users took to the social media platform X to report that they have started seeing the updated interface on their devices. The new design is currently visible in the bottom navigation bar, some in-chat elements, and the top navigation bar of the main Chats interface. It also displays the iOS 26 keyboard. However, certain UI elements like the voice message player and the message reactions menu are still using the old design.
Information
Design language across more areas of the app
It should now only be a matter of time before Meta expands its Liquid Glass design language across more areas of the app, bringing a more consistent visual experience and gradually extending the refreshed look and feel to additional features.