WhatsApp's 'Liquid Glass' redesign rolling out to more iOS users

Rollout details

New design visible in bottom navigation bar, main chats screen

Recently, several users took to the social media platform X to report that they have started seeing the updated interface on their devices. The new design is currently visible in the bottom navigation bar, some in-chat elements, and the top navigation bar of the main Chats interface. It also displays the iOS 26 keyboard. However, certain UI elements like the voice message player and the message reactions menu are still using the old design.