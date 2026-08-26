WhatsApp supports passkeys and biometrics for over a billion users
Technology
WhatsApp just made logging in a lot easier and safer for over a billion people.
Now, instead of PINs or one-time codes, you can use your fingerprint, Face ID, or screen lock to sign in.
Passkeys work on both Android and iOS, and you can even set up more than one for different devices.
Longer passwords and Android caller details
WhatsApp has also swapped out the old six-digit PIN for longer passwords with letters and special characters, so your account is tougher to crack.
If you're on Android, get ready for more information about unknown callers: you'll see whether the number is from a different country and shared groups before picking up, making it easier to dodge spam or sketchy calls.