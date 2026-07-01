WhatsApp tells India usernames not live will launch this year
WhatsApp just responded to the Indian government's concerns about its upcoming username feature.
The government wanted Meta to explain how it plans to keep users safe from scams like phishing and impersonation, and asked for a pause before rolling it out.
WhatsApp has now clarified that the feature is not live yet. It will launch gradually later this year.
Optional usernames let users share contacts
Soon, you will be able to make a unique username on WhatsApp, so you can share your contact without giving out your phone number.
This is all about better privacy, and do not worry, it is optional.
WhatsApp is also reserving usernames for public figures, and blocking lookalikes to cut down on fakes.
WhatsApp shows account age and groups
When someone messages you who is not in your contacts, you will see information like whether the account is newly created and any groups you share.
These details should help you spot sketchy accounts before replying.