WhatsApp testing Android feature to separate business messages from chats
Technology
WhatsApp is working on a handy new feature for Android that could move business messages into their own section, making your main chat list less cluttered and personal chats easier to find.
The update, spotted by WABetaInfo after a beta release, aims to help users stay organized without having to manually sort through work and personal conversations.
Business messages move after 24 hours
According to WABetaInfo, business messages will automatically shift to this new section 24 hours after you receive them, so your main inbox stays tidy.
This is just one of several recent updates from WhatsApp, alongside features like CarPlay support and noise cancelation for calls, all focused on giving users more control and a smoother experience.