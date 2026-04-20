WhatsApp testing paid 'WhatsApp Plus' subscription for customization, Meta confirms

WhatsApp Plus leaked price €2.49 monthly

With WhatsApp Plus, you can pin up to 20 chats, tweak your chat list look, and set custom ringtones and notification tones for chat lists.

Pricing isn't official yet, but leaks suggest it'll cost about €2.49 per month in Europe or 229 PKR (around $0.82) in Pakistan, with a free one-month trial to start.

Meta's move follows rising revenue from paid messaging services and could mean more customization options ahead for users.