WhatsApp testing paid 'WhatsApp Plus' subscription for customization, Meta confirms
Technology
WhatsApp is testing out WhatsApp Plus, a new paid subscription that lets you personalize your app with custom icons, themes, and ringtones, kind of like Instagram Plus.
Meta confirmed the optional upgrade is rolling out in select markets as a way to give users more control over their chat experience.
WhatsApp Plus leaked price €2.49 monthly
With WhatsApp Plus, you can pin up to 20 chats, tweak your chat list look, and set custom ringtones and notification tones for chat lists.
Pricing isn't official yet, but leaks suggest it'll cost about €2.49 per month in Europe or 229 PKR (around $0.82) in Pakistan, with a free one-month trial to start.
Meta's move follows rising revenue from paid messaging services and could mean more customization options ahead for users.