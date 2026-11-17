WhatsApp tests built-in cloud backups for Android beta users
WhatsApp is testing a handy new feature for select Android beta users: you can now back up your chats directly to WhatsApp's own cloud storage, not just Google Drive.
Some Android beta users get 2GB of free space, and if you need more, there are paid plans, WhatsApp Plus and Meta One, that bump up your storage.
WhatsApp encrypted backups with plans
Your backups stay private with end-to-end encryption that can't be turned off. You can also lock them with a password or even a 64-digit key for extra peace of mind.
If you run out of space, WhatsApp Plus offers 100GB for ₹79 per month and Meta One offers storage allocation of up to 4TB.
If your subscription lapses, your last backup sticks around for four months before it's deleted.
iOS beta users, hang tight; this feature should reach beta soon!