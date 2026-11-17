Your backups stay private with end-to-end encryption that can't be turned off. You can also lock them with a password or even a 64-digit key for extra peace of mind.

If you run out of space, WhatsApp Plus offers 100GB for ₹79 per month and Meta One offers storage allocation of up to 4TB.

If your subscription lapses, your last backup sticks around for four months before it's deleted.

iOS beta users, hang tight; this feature should reach beta soon!