WhatsApp will soon let you pin channel updates on iOS
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would let channel admins pin specific updates at the top of their interface. The pinned update will remain visible for up to 30 days, after which WhatsApp will automatically remove it. This way, followers can easily access important information without having to scroll through all the new posts from the admin.
Feature utility
Importance of pinned updates in active channels
The new feature will be particularly useful for channels that post content regularly. Without a way to pin updates, important information can easily get lost in the flood of new posts. The ability to pin an update would ensure that followers always have access to important information at the top of their interface, no matter how many new updates are posted after it.
Pinning process
How to pin an update in a channel
The process of pinning an update is similar to how one would pin a message in a private chat. The channel admin simply has to tap and hold the update they want to pin, then select the pin option from the context menu. This will show an alert informing users that the channel update would be pinned for 30 days. Once confirmed by the admin, it appears at the top of their channel.
Unpinning feature
Admins can unpin the update anytime
While the pinned update lasts for a maximum of 30 days, channel admins can unpin it anytime before that. The same context menu used to pin an update also provides an option to unpin it. If an admin wants their followers to see something specific, they can do so with this feature. It's especially useful for important announcements that might get missed in an active channel.
Admin control
The feature is currently under development
The ability to pin updates gives channel admins more control over how their followers experience the channel. They can use it to highlight important information, ensuring that it doesn't get lost in the flow of new posts. This is especially useful for active channels where a lot of content is posted regularly. The feature is currently under development on iOS and has not yet been enabled for beta testers by WhatsApp.