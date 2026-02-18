You can soon set a password for your WhatsApp account
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature to improve account security on its platform. The upcoming "WhatsApp Password" feature will let users set a password for their accounts, providing an additional layer of protection. The feature is still in development and not yet available for beta testing. However, it promises to be a major step toward enhancing user security on the messaging app.
Feature
Password will be required after entering verification code
The "WhatsApp Password" feature will work in conjunction with the existing two-step verification process. After entering a six-digit verification code, users will be prompted to enter their account password. This additional step ensures that even if an unauthorized user gets hold of the verification code through SIM swapping/hacking, they would still need both the two-step verification code and account password to gain access.
Steps
How to set a password for your account?
The account password will be an alphanumeric string that users can set in the app settings. It must be between six and 20 characters long and contain at least one letter and one number. Once set, WhatsApp will indicate whether the chosen password is strong enough. Users will have the option to change or delete their password anytime, giving them full control over their account security.