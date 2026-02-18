You can soon set a password for your WhatsApp account

The "WhatsApp Password" feature will work in conjunction with the existing two-step verification process. After entering a six-digit verification code, users will be prompted to enter their account password. This additional step ensures that even if an unauthorized user gets hold of the verification code through SIM swapping/hacking, they would still need both the two-step verification code and account password to gain access.

Steps

How to set a password for your account?

The account password will be an alphanumeric string that users can set in the app settings. It must be between six and 20 characters long and contain at least one letter and one number. Once set, WhatsApp will indicate whether the chosen password is strong enough. Users will have the option to change or delete their password anytime, giving them full control over their account security.