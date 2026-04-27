WhatsApp will end support for Android phones below 6.0
Technology
Starting September 8, 2026, WhatsApp will no longer work on Android phones running versions below 6.0.
If your device is still on Android 5.0 or 5.1, you will need to update your software or switch to a newer phone to keep chatting with friends.
This change is all about making the app meet minimum requirements and support newer features.
WhatsApp alerts users to backup chats
WhatsApp has begun alerting affected users and recommends backing up your chats so you do not lose anything important. You can save your messages using Google Drive or local storage.
The update mostly impacts users in places like India, Brazil, Pakistan, Southeast Asia, and Africa, where older phones are common, but iPhone users are in the clear as long as they are on iOS 15.1 or newer.