WhatsApp's new beta makes stickers way easier to use Technology Jan 13, 2026

WhatsApp is testing a cool update for iOS that suggests stickers as you type, making chats more fun and expressive.

If you drop an emoji that's linked to a sticker, you'll see a sticker icon pop up next to the send button—tap it, and you'll get quick access to matching stickers and GIFs right there in your chat.