WhatsApp's new beta makes stickers way easier to use
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a cool update for iOS that suggests stickers as you type, making chats more fun and expressive.
If you drop an emoji that's linked to a sticker, you'll see a sticker icon pop up next to the send button—tap it, and you'll get quick access to matching stickers and GIFs right there in your chat.
What you need to know
These suggestions work thanks to emoji tags built into many stickers, especially those from third-party apps.
Stickers made with WhatsApp's own tools aren't supported yet, but that could change in future updates.
For now, the feature is only available through Apple's TestFlight beta program while WhatsApp keeps testing things out.