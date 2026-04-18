White House meets Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei amid Mythos backlash

Anthropic sued Pentagon after Mythos controversy

Claude Mythos is an AI tool used by select companies to spot weaknesses in old software.

While it's been praised for this skill, it's also sparked controversy.

Anthropic actually sued the Department of Defense in March after being labeled a "supply chain risk," which Anthropic said was retaliation for not giving the Pentagon unfettered use of its AI tools.

Even though a federal court in California largely agreed and an appeals court denied a temporary block of the label, government agencies still use Anthropic's tools, showing how important it's become despite ongoing legal drama.