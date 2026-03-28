Shocker! 'Epstein Island' tag appears on White House phone number

In a bizarre turn of events, the official phone number of the White House was briefly displayed as "Epstein Island" on some Android devices. The glitch was first reported by The Washington Post when its reporters tried to call the Oval Office this week. While the calls connected to the right number, an unusual label appeared instead of "White House."

Impact Google Pixel phones affected The glitch mainly affected Android devices, especially Google Pixel phones. iPhone users were spared from the unusual label as it didn't show any name at all. The issue was first discovered by The Washington Post's journalists while trying to get in touch with the White House about First Lady Melania Trump's recent event with a humanoid robot.

Explanation Why did the glitch happen? Responding to the glitch, Google confirmed it was caused by a "fake edit" in Google Maps. The information briefly appeared on the call ID feature of some Android phones. Matthew Flegal, a spokesperson for the tech giant, said that the incorrect information was due to a user-made "fake edit" in Google Maps, which was picked up by the call identification feature on certain Android devices.

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