White House seeks to shield households from AI energy costs
The White House is working on a new plan to make sure all the extra electricity needed for AI projects doesn't mean higher bills for regular people.
Basically, utility companies, data center builders, and state leaders are expected to promise that households and businesses won't get stuck paying for all the new infrastructure powering AI.
The official announcement should drop soon.
Expanding Ratepayer Protection Pledge
This move builds on an earlier "Ratepayer Protection Pledge" signed by big names like Amazon, Google, Meta, and OpenAI.
They've already agreed to cover costs for their own data centers instead of passing them on to everyone else.
Now, the White House wants utility companies and third-party operators on board too, hoping this keeps energy rates stable while helping the US stay competitive in the global AI race.