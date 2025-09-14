Why exercise is essential for astronauts in space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian astronaut, just shared a behind-the-scenes look at how astronauts work out on the space station. His post highlights why staying active is crucial up there—without gravity, muscles and bones can weaken fast.

Shukla explained why daily workout is crucial for astronauts Shukla explained that microgravity causes muscle loss and weaker bones, so daily exercise isn't optional—it's essential.

Astronauts use custom gear to keep their hearts and bodies strong while floating around.

He also shared a post on cycle ergometer He spotlighted the cycle ergometer with vibration control—a bike without a seat!

Instead of sitting, astronauts strap in their feet and pedal while literally floating.

It's all about clever design so they can train hard without shaking up the whole station.