Why exercise is essential for astronauts in space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian astronaut, just shared a behind-the-scenes look at how astronauts work out on the space station.
His post highlights why staying active is crucial up there—without gravity, muscles and bones can weaken fast.

Shukla explained why daily workout is crucial for astronauts

Shukla explained that microgravity causes muscle loss and weaker bones, so daily exercise isn't optional—it's essential.
Astronauts use custom gear to keep their hearts and bodies strong while floating around.

He also shared a post on cycle ergometer

He spotlighted the cycle ergometer with vibration control—a bike without a seat!
Instead of sitting, astronauts strap in their feet and pedal while literally floating.
It's all about clever design so they can train hard without shaking up the whole station.

Shukla's journey from Air Force pilot to astronaut

Shukla started as an Air Force pilot before being picked for India's first human space mission, Gaganyaan.
His selection as an astronaut was announced by PM Modi.