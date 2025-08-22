Why you shouldn't use glucose monitors if you're healthy

Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are trending with health-conscious folks, but recent research shows they're not actually useful for most people without diabetes—and could even cause harm. Nearly all readings in healthy users were normal, and weird numbers were usually just device errors.

Misreading the data can make people anxious In the study, 96% of non-diabetic participants had normal glucose levels.

Even in people trying to get healthier, CGMs didn't lead to real improvements—just a bit more motivation to exercise.

The problem? Misreading the data can make people anxious or push them into changing their diet when they don't need to.

CGMs are pricey and aren't intended for anyone without a medical reason. They're meant for managing serious conditions like type 1 diabetes—not casual tracking.

Without expert help, using these devices can backfire and even encourage unhealthy habits like disordered eating.