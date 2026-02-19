Why your next laptop or phone might cost more
There's a serious RAM shortage right now, and it's hitting pretty much every gadget—phones, laptops, even gaming consoles.
AI companies are snapping up most of the supply, so prices for RAM have shot up and there just isn't enough to go around.
That means new devices in 2026 are getting pricier and sometimes harder to find.
Gaming and smartphone prices are also on the rise
Smartphone prices are already climbing (analysts say as much as 8% more on average), with companies like Qualcomm warning handset makers will build fewer phones because of memory shortages.
Gaming giants like Sony and Valve are facing delays too, while laptop brands such as Dell and Lenovo have bumped up their prices as RAM and SSD costs rise.
Experts say this crunch could last until 2028—so expect these tech headaches to stick around for a while.