Will Cathcart says India tops Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp

Muse Spark sparks record engagement

Muse Spark is the first big project under Meta's new chief AI officer, Alexander Wang, and it sparked record engagement worldwide.

To ease privacy worries, WhatsApp rolled out an incognito mode so your private AI chats cannot be used for training. Meta AI stays free for now.

Meanwhile, Meta banned third-party chatbots like ChatGPT from WhatsApp earlier this year and is facing antitrust lawsuits over these platform rules.