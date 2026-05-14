Will Cathcart says India tops Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp
Technology
India just became the top spot for Meta's AI chatbot on WhatsApp, says Will Cathcart, the app's global head.
The buzz took off after Muse Spark (Meta's new closed-source AI model) launched, with Cathcart crediting India's huge user base and love for quick info as key reasons.
Muse Spark sparks record engagement
Muse Spark is the first big project under Meta's new chief AI officer, Alexander Wang, and it sparked record engagement worldwide.
To ease privacy worries, WhatsApp rolled out an incognito mode so your private AI chats cannot be used for training. Meta AI stays free for now.
Meanwhile, Meta banned third-party chatbots like ChatGPT from WhatsApp earlier this year and is facing antitrust lawsuits over these platform rules.