Next Article
Windows 11 can now set videos as your desktop wallpaper
Technology
Microsoft is testing a new feature for Windows 11 that lets you set MP4 or MKV videos as your desktop wallpaper—think moving backgrounds, not just static images.
This was spotted in test builds around September 22, 2025.
It's a throwback to the old DreamScene days from Windows Vista and works a lot like popular apps such as Wallpaper Engine.
Microsoft finally adds animated wallpapers to Windows 11
Video wallpapers have been one of the most requested features, especially with apps like Wallpaper Engine trending on Steam.
Microsoft has teased animated wallpapers before but never made them official until now.
By bringing this feature back, they're giving users more ways to make their desktops feel personal and unique.