Windows 11's Photos app can now automatically sort your images
What's the story
Microsoft is testing a new feature for its Photos app on Windows 11. The update, which is being tested for all Windows 11 Insiders on Copilot Plus PCs, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically categorize images into specific folders. This includes the receipts, screenshots, identity documents, and handwritten notes. The move is aimed at making it easier for users to navigate through their photo libraries by reducing clutter.
Advanced sorting
AI's language-agnostic sorting capability
The Photos app's AI-powered feature goes beyond just English text. It can categorize images based on visual content, irrespective of the language in which the text is written. For instance, a photo of a Hungarian passport would still be sorted into the identity document folder. This advanced sorting capability makes it easier for users to find their images without having to manually sort through them.
Enhanced experience
Custom categories could enhance user experience
Once the Photos app sorts your images, it creates folders under the Categories section on the left navigation bar. Currently, the app can identify and categorize screenshots, receipts, identity documents, and notes. However, there is potential for further improvement by allowing users to specify their preferred categories such as pictures of pets or vacations. This would make the feature even more useful for individual users' needs.