Windows 11's Photos app can now automatically sort your images

The Photos app's AI-powered feature goes beyond just English text. It can categorize images based on visual content, irrespective of the language in which the text is written. For instance, a photo of a Hungarian passport would still be sorted into the identity document folder. This advanced sorting capability makes it easier for users to find their images without having to manually sort through them.

Enhanced experience

Custom categories could enhance user experience

Once the Photos app sorts your images, it creates folders under the Categories section on the left navigation bar. Currently, the app can identify and categorize screenshots, receipts, identity documents, and notes. However, there is potential for further improvement by allowing users to specify their preferred categories such as pictures of pets or vacations. This would make the feature even more useful for individual users' needs.