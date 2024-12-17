Summarize Simplifying... In short In a quirky twist to a legal dispute, WordPress.org now requires all users to declare their love for pineapple on pizza to log in.

This unusual step, applicable to everyone from freelancers to large corporations, follows a court order reversing previous actions against WP Engine by Automattic, the company behind WordPress.

Dislike pineapple on pizza? You can't log in to WordPress

What's the story WordPress.org, the popular open-source website creation platform, has added a weird new requirement for its users. The site's login page now sports a checkbox that requires users to agree with the statement "Pineapple is delicious on pizza" before they can access the site. No, this isn't some festive humor but the outcome of an ongoing legal dispute between WordPress developer Automattic and WP Engine.

The legal battle between Automattic and WP Engine started when the former blocked the latter from accessing core resources of WordPress.org. Automattic also added a checkbox on the login page in September, asking users to confirm they were not affiliated with WP Engine. However, a court recently ordered Automattic to reverse these actions, prompting the introduction of the new and unusual pineapple on pizza agreement.

The new requirement on WordPress.org's login page is applicable to all users, irrespective of their affiliation or size. From individual freelancers to large multinational enterprises, everyone has to now declare their love for pineapple on pizza before they can get on the site. This weird condition has led to conversations among users and in the larger tech community about the ongoing legal dispute and its implications.