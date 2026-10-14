Workday launches Work Intelligence AI to assess task automation potential

Work Intelligence is designed to make sure humans stay at the heart of decision-making as automation grows.

The launch also lines up with Workday's $1.1 billion plan to buy AI firm Sana, a big move in the HR tech world.

As per the 2026 Workday Global Workforce Report, 76% of heavy AI users expect AI to create new career opportunities, shifting focus from the job to the task.

As Nikki Helmer, vice president, talent management and insights, Workday, puts it, this data helps leaders rethink roles and build future-ready skills.