X accounts use AI to make Turner, Schnapp shirtless
Technology
Some accounts on X, formerly Twitter, are using AI to edit paparazzi shots, making male celebrities like Callum Turner and Noah Schnapp look shirtless when they weren't.
These altered pictures are being shared as if they're real, likely without the stars' permission.
Edits add styles tattoos, Pitt muscles
Accounts like "UKViewTime" and "BiTheWay" are behind these deepfakes. They even add details, like Harry Styles's tattoos or exaggerated muscles on Brad Pitt, to make the fakes look convincing.
It's getting harder to tell what's real online, which makes spotting these edits tricky for everyone.