X adds video editing and recording tools on iOS
X (yes, the platform owned by Elon Musk) just rolled out fresh video editing and recording tools to help users make their own standout content.
You can now add multilingual captions and play with green screen effects: think dropping in pictures from your camera roll or other X posts.
It's live on iOS for now, with Android support on the way.
Nikita Bier warns of recycled clips
Nikita Bier, who heads product at X, says too many top accounts are still posting recycled or stolen clips.
With nearly half of all impressions coming from videos these days, X is pushing hard for originality, even as it faces tough competition from TikTok and YouTube, which offer creators better monetization and protection.
X suspends 208 accounts per minute
Besides encouraging original posts, X is also cracking down on spammy bots (suspending about 208 accounts every minute) to help protect genuine creators and keep the platform authentic.