Meet Peter Sellis, new head of product at X
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has appointed Peter Sellis as its new head of product. The move comes after Nikita Bier stepped down from the position after a little over a year. Sellis announced his new role on X, saying he is excited to join the team and lead product development at the platform.
Future plans
Sellis outlines his vision for X
Sellis, who was Snapchat's first product manager and spent seven years at the company, said his main goal is to build on the platform's recent momentum.
He wants to make it more useful for its existing community, new users, and businesses around the world.
In his post announcing the move, Sellis described X as a place where people can discover what's happening around the world and talk about it.
Career history
Sellis brings extensive experience
Before his appointment at X, Sellis was also head of product at Discord, where he played a key role in driving user growth. He has also worked at Microsoft and Ustream.
His appointment brings an experienced consumer technology product executive to lead the next phase of development for X.
However, he hasn't yet detailed any specific changes he plans to make on the platform.
Leadership transition
Bier steps down after a year in the role
Bier, who became X's head of product in 2025, announced his departure from the role but said he would continue to work with the company in an advisory capacity.
In his farewell post, Bier said it was "time to pass the torch and demote myself to my natural state: a poster."
Musk thanked Bier for his contributions, saying he would be missed.