X doubles creator payouts, launches $1 million article contest
X (formerly Twitter) just made it a lot more rewarding to create content on their platform.
Thanks to the growth of its 2025 Premium subscription, X has more than doubled the Revenue Sharing pool for creators—leading to significantly higher payout potential and changes to how payouts are calculated.
How the new payout system works
Creators now get about $8.50 for every million verified impressions from Premium users. Payments come via Stripe, as long as you hit at least $10.
To qualify, you'll need an active Premium or Verified Organization subscription, 5 million impressions in the past 3 months, 500 verified followers.
Articles and longer posts can boost your earnings even more.
The $1 million article prize
On top of that, X is rolling out a $1 million contest for US-based Premium users.
If you write an original Article over 1,000 words and rack up enough verified timeline views (without breaking any platform rules), you could win big in the next payout period.