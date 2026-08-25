X-Humanoid robot runs 100m in 9.39s then collapses in Beijing
Technology
A humanoid robot built by X-Humanoid has clocked an impressive 9.39 seconds during an event in Beijing, faster than Usain Bolt's 100-meter world record.
The moment was a bit of a rollercoaster, though; the robot smashed into a padded wall at full speed and fell over and had to be carried away by human assistants.
China Games pit robots against humans
These Games put China's rapid robotics progress in the spotlight, with robots going head-to-head with humans in tennis and taking part in boxing, football and other sporting events.
Big investments are fueling this tech boom (Unitree Robotics's stock even soared more than 460% on debut), but real-world challenges remain, like making sure robots can handle unpredictable situations, not just race tracks.