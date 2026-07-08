You can now use video editing tools on X

Creator support

Bier promises more updates for the video editor soon

Nikita Bier, X's head of product, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting creators. He said, "One of our biggest priorities is to give creators the tools to create original content [and] reward those creators." Bier also hinted at more updates coming for the video editor in the coming weeks. The goal is to provide a "functional" video editor so some videos on X can "finally be original content that doesn't exist on other platforms."