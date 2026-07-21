X launches redesigned Android app with faster performance and fixes
Technology
X (yep, what used to be Twitter) just rolled out a totally redesigned Android app as of July 20.
After nearly a year in the works, the update brings way faster load times, smoother scrolling, better notifications, and fixes to those annoying performance issues many users faced.
It's all part of X's push to modernize and make things run better for everyone.
Bier calls X redesign major project
Nikita Bier, X's head of product, called this redesign one of its biggest engineering projects yet.
Thanks to the new setup, updates like Spaces support, a built-in video editor, custom timelines, and even react-with-video are coming soon, and older Android phones won't be left behind.
The upgrade also helps X reach more users globally since Android is huge in international markets.