X rebuilds Android app for faster, smoother, more reliable experience
Technology
X (yes, the platform formerly known as Twitter) has totally rebuilt its Android app for a faster, smoother, and more reliable experience.
Expect quicker load times, better scrolling, and improved notifications.
This update also sets things up so new features can roll out faster from now on.
Nikita Bier calls Android rebuild milestone
Nikita Bier, X's head of product, called this "one of the largest engineering projects in the company's history."
He shared that they rebuilt everything from scratch to make things work better for everyone.
Going forward, Android users can expect X to prioritize updates and keep improving the mobile experience.