X revamps revenue sharing to reward original, high-quality creators
X (yep, the platform formerly known as Twitter) is shaking up its payout rules. Now, creators who share original and genuinely good content will get a bigger piece of the revenue pie: no more easy money for low-effort viral posts.
Nikita Bier, X's head of product, says they want to "Reposts & commentary will always be a core pillar of X, but our Revenue Sharing program should incentivise original, high-quality content that brings new value to the Timeline. This means rewarding the effort it takes to produce something, not just the poster who helped it travel furthest,".
X requires premium 500-followers 5 million-impressions
To earn from X, you'll need an X Premium subscription, at least 500 followers, and 5 million organic impressions in three months.
Impressions from verified users and Premium+ subscribers count extra.
Plus, reply views no longer boost your numbers: only main timeline views matter now.
The goal? Less spam and better stuff on your feed.