X revamps revenue sharing to reward original, high-quality creators Technology Apr 11, 2026

X (yep, the platform formerly known as Twitter) is shaking up its payout rules. Now, creators who share original and genuinely good content will get a bigger piece of the revenue pie: no more easy money for low-effort viral posts.

Nikita Bier, X's head of product, says they want to "Reposts & commentary will always be a core pillar of X, but our Revenue Sharing program should incentivise original, high-quality content that brings new value to the Timeline. This means rewarding the effort it takes to produce something, not just the poster who helped it travel furthest,".