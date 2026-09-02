X routes US creator payouts through X Money instantly
Technology
X is switching up how it pays creators in the US now all payouts from things like subscriptions and original content rewards will go through X Money.
This means creators get their money instantly, instead of waiting for biweekly Stripe payments with a $30 minimum.
X retires creator revenue sharing program
X Money isn't just about speed; it also comes with extras like a 3% cash-back card, free ATM withdrawals, and better APY rates if you qualify.
Starting September 7, X is retiring its Creator Revenue Sharing Program and creators are being shifted instead to the Original Content Rewards Program, which focuses on original work.
These updates are part of Musk's bigger plan to turn X into an "everything app."