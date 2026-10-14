Xbox CEO Sharma announces Xbox Labs AI after 3,200 layoffs
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma just announced Xbox Labs, a fresh initiative using AI to level up gaming.
The idea is to create smarter game mods and tools that work across different devices, so your games can work on hardware they weren't originally designed for.
This move comes right after Xbox's big restructuring and 3,200 layoffs.
Xbox to share AI tools industry-wide
Sharma says the new tools from Xbox Labs won't just stay in-house; they'll be shared with developers across the industry, thanks to a team-up with CTO Scott Van Vliet.
The goal is to make games more creative and accessible, even as AI starts changing how titles get adapted for different platforms.
Despite all the changes behind the scenes, Xbox says it's still focused on making great games, building cool hardware, and keeping its community strong.