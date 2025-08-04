Next Article
Xiaomi's new AI voice model could challenge Tencent, Alibaba
Xiaomi just launched MiDashengLM-7B, a new open-source AI voice model designed to make its cars and home gadgets smarter.
Built with help from Alibaba's Qwen2.5-Omni-7B tech, this move shows Xiaomi is getting serious about voice-based AI—not just the usual text stuff.
The EV and AI race in China
Xiaomi isn't just about smartphones anymore—they're diving into electric vehicles and advanced AI, following a big trend in China's tech scene.
By making their new voice model open-source, Xiaomi hopes to attract developers worldwide and keep up with major players like Tencent and Alibaba in the fast-moving global AI race.