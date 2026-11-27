Xreal cuts prices on several smart glasses for Black Friday
Xreal is rolling out some solid Black Friday deals on its smart glasses lineup.
The entry-level Xreal xbx a01+ drops to $249 (was $299), while the Xreal 1S, famous for its spatial tracking, is now $379 after a $70 cut.
If you're eyeing the Xreal One Pro with prism lenses, it's down to $499, saving you $100.
There are also discounts on the upgraded 1 Pro+ and the gamer-friendly ASUS ROG R1: it comes with a 240Hz display, an entire dock that connects to your PC or console of choice, more settings than any other Xreal glasses to date ... and that trademark ASUS ROG style.
Xreal glasses connect to USB-C devices
Xreal Aura and other Xreal models except Aura connect to USB-C devices and turn them into virtual screens right in front of your eyes.
The 1S brings 3DoF spatial tracking and real-time 3D conversion, while the Xreal One Pro offers a wider field of view.
If visuals are your thing, the 1 Pro+ adds AI HDR support.
Gamers might want to check out the ASUS ROG R1: it comes with a 240Hz display, an entire dock that connects to your PC or console of choice, more settings than any other Xreal glasses to date, and that trademark ASUS ROG style.