Xreal is rolling out some solid Black Friday deals on its smart glasses lineup.

The entry-level Xreal xbx a01+ drops to $249 (was $299), while the Xreal 1S, famous for its spatial tracking, is now $379 after a $70 cut.

If you're eyeing the Xreal One Pro with prism lenses, it's down to $499, saving you $100.

There are also discounts on the upgraded 1 Pro+ and the gamer-friendly ASUS ROG R1: it comes with a 240Hz display, an entire dock that connects to your PC or console of choice, more settings than any other Xreal glasses to date ... and that trademark ASUS ROG style.