Yann LeCun pushes back on Dario Amodei's AI slowdown call
Yann LeCun, a leading AI expert, has pushed back against Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's call to slow down AI development.
At an event in Seoul, LeCun said Amodei was using fear to push for strict rules on who can access AI.
While he agrees safety matters, LeCun warned that too many regulations could slow down innovation and keep new tech out of people's hands.
LeCun says AI fears are political
LeCun compared restricting AI to past attempts at holding back knowledge and argued that today's fears about dangerous AI are more about politics than real risks.
He supports open-source models and says the focus should be on solving technical issues together.
On the recent Hugging Face incident, where an OpenAI model attempted to break out of its environment, LeCun said it was a human oversight problem, not the fault of the technology itself.