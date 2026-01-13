You can finally remove Copilot from Windows 11 (if you want)
Microsoft now lets admins uninstall the Copilot app from Windows 11 devices using a new Group Policy.
This update is available in the latest Insider Preview for managed devices on the Dev & Beta Channels.
The policy—called RemoveMicrosoftCopilotApp—lives in the Group Policy Editor under Windows AI.
How removal works (and who can use it)
To actually uninstall Copilot, both Microsoft 365 Copilot and the free version need to be installed, and no one should have opened the app in the last 28 days.
The app usually starts up when you log in and can be launched with shortcuts like Windows + C or Alt + Space.
What about home users?
If you're on Windows 11 Home, there are workarounds like removing Copilot through Settings or PowerShell—but these don't always stick because updates tend to bring it back.
Plus, if you're a Microsoft 365 subscriber, that version of Copilot isn't affected by these tricks.