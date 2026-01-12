YouTube makes searching for Shorts way easier
YouTube just dropped a new search filter this month that lets you find Shorts directly—or skip them altogether.
Now, you can choose "Shorts" in the "Type" menu to see only short videos, or pick "Videos" to hide all those quick clips if you're after longer content.
More control over what you watch
Along with the new filter, YouTube tweaked its duration settings—the "Under 3 minutes" filter now aligns with the maximum length for Shorts, though Shorts themselves remain capped at 60 seconds.
They also renamed some options: "Sort By" is now "Prioritize," and "View Count" turned into "Popularity," which factors in watch time and engagement.
A couple of rarely used filters got the boot too, based on user feedback.
Why it matters
If you've ever been annoyed by Shorts cluttering your search results or just want to binge quick videos, these updates make it way simpler to get exactly what you're looking for on YouTube.