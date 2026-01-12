YouTube makes searching for Shorts way easier

More control over what you watch

Along with the new filter, YouTube tweaked its duration settings—the "Under 3 minutes" filter now aligns with the maximum length for Shorts, though Shorts themselves remain capped at 60 seconds.

They also renamed some options: "Sort By" is now "Prioritize," and "View Count" turned into "Popularity," which factors in watch time and engagement.

A couple of rarely used filters got the boot too, based on user feedback.